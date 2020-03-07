Banana “Lumpia”
Feuilles de Brik dough
ripe bananas
brown sugar for wrapping
1 egg, whisked
oil, for frying (like Grapeseed)
Place a sheet of brik dough down on your work surface. Sprinkle a little brown sugar over the dough. Place a banana in the lower ⅓ of the dough. Begin wrapping the brik dough around the banana, tucking in the ends as you go and rolling up the dough into a cylinder. Seal the edges with the eggwash before closing.
Preheat oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot to 350˚F.
Fry the bananas until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes or until golden brown, drain on paper towels. Serve warm with coconut milk caramel.
Coconut Milk Caramel
½ cup dark brown sugar
1 cup coconut milk
Place the brown sugar and coconut milk in a small sauce pan. Heat-through over low heat until it thickens a little. Allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight to thicken.
