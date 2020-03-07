Cha Gio Rolls
She’s On A Roll
Cha Gio Rolls
1 ounce dried Vermicelli bean thread noodles, soaked in hot water until soft and tender, cut with a scissor about ½-inch pieces
¼ cup fresh shiitakes or dried Wood Ear mushrooms, soaked in hot water until soft and tender, cut with a scissor about ½-inch pieces
2 carrots, peeled and grated on a large whole box grater
1 small yellow onion, chopped fine
4 scallions, thinly sliced
2 eggs
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
½ lb. ground chicken
½ lb. ground pork
spring roll wrappers
oil for frying
2 tablespoons cornstarch
⅓ cup water
Combine noodles, mushrooms, onion, carrot and scallions in a small bowl.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs; mix in the fish sauce, garlic, salt, sugar, pepper. Add the chicken and pork and mix well. Add the vegetable mixture to it.
Combine the cornstarch and water in a pan, heat until homogeneous whisking. Allow to cool a little.
Place the spring roll wrapper down in a diamond shape.
Spoon about 2-3 tablespoons of mixture on one side of the diamond. Begin rolling up the spring roll.
Fold the two pointed ends of the wrapper in and roll to enclose; place a little of the cornstarch mixture along the edges and seal the roll. Set aside covered with a damp towel or paper towel while you make the rest.
Heat oil to 340-350˚F . Place the rolls in the hot oil. Fry until golden brown, fully cooked and drain on paper towels and serve with dipping sauce.
Nuoc mam (dipping sauce)
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons sugar
thinly sliced chili, for floating
Whisk together the fish sauce, water, lime juice and sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Float the chili in the nuoc mam.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.