Cha Gio Rolls

1 ounce dried Vermicelli bean thread noodles, soaked in hot water until soft and tender, cut with a scissor about ½-inch pieces

¼ cup fresh shiitakes or dried Wood Ear mushrooms, soaked in hot water until soft and tender, cut with a scissor about ½-inch pieces

2 carrots, peeled and grated on a large whole box grater

1 small yellow onion, chopped fine

4 scallions, thinly sliced

2 eggs

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

½ lb. ground chicken

½ lb. ground pork

spring roll wrappers

oil for frying

2 tablespoons cornstarch

⅓ cup water

Combine noodles, mushrooms, onion, carrot and scallions in a small bowl.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs; mix in the fish sauce, garlic, salt, sugar, pepper. Add the chicken and pork and mix well. Add the vegetable mixture to it.

Combine the cornstarch and water in a pan, heat until homogeneous whisking. Allow to cool a little.

Place the spring roll wrapper down in a diamond shape.

Spoon about 2-3 tablespoons of mixture on one side of the diamond. Begin rolling up the spring roll.

Fold the two pointed ends of the wrapper in and roll to enclose; place a little of the cornstarch mixture along the edges and seal the roll. Set aside covered with a damp towel or paper towel while you make the rest.

Heat oil to 340-350˚F . Place the rolls in the hot oil. Fry until golden brown, fully cooked and drain on paper towels and serve with dipping sauce.

Nuoc mam (dipping sauce)

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons sugar

thinly sliced chili, for floating

Whisk together the fish sauce, water, lime juice and sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Float the chili in the nuoc mam.