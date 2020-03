Bacon Cheddar Beer Bread

Recipe from Delish.com

3 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

1 cup beer

1 large egg

6 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, some reserved for topping

3 jalapeños, chopped, seeds removed if desired, some rounds reserved for topping

1 cup shredded cheddar, plus more for top

kosher salt

freshly cracked black pepper

Preheat oven to 375˚F and line a loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, garlic powder, paprika, beer and egg.

Using a stand or hand mixer, combine cream cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese. Season with salt and pepper and stir together until completely combined.

Fold cream cheese mixture into dough until just combined. Do not over mix.

Pour dough into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle the top with reserved cheddar, bacon and jalapeños. Bake 1 hour. A skewer inserted into the center should come out clean. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.