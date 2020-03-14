Corned Beef

You can purchase an already brined beef brisket for this recipe or follow the brine recipe below. Be sure to plan ahead! The brisket needs to brine for ten days.

For the brine:

6 cups Water

1 cup kosher salt

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon mustard seed

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon allspice berries

1 teaspoon juniper berries

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

Heat the water will all brine ingredients until the salt and sugar dissolves. Allow to cool to room temperature before brining the brisket. Once cool, submerge the brisket in the brine, place into the refrigerator and allow to sit for 10 days.

Cooking the brisket:

2 bottles Guinness

½ bunch baby carrots, stems trimmed and scrubbed clean

¼ head green cabbage, cut in quarters

2 cups fingerling or baby potatoes, rinsed

½ bunch spring onions, if available (you can substitute scallions)

4 sprigs of fresh dill

Top with fresh picked dill, if desired and serve with horseradish cream and on the side.

Pour the beer in a pot, add the corned beef. Add cold water until the liquid is about ¾-up the meat. Bring to a boil, cover and cook simmering until very tender (you can also cook in a 325˚F oven until tender)

Add all the vegetables and the dill into the pot with the meat. Allow to heat until nice and tender.

Remove all veggies and meat from the broth, serve with the horseradish cream.

Keep a little warm cooking liquid nearby for serving.

Horseradish Cream

1½ cups sour cream

¼ cups prepared horseradish, drained

1 teaspoon worchestershire

juice from ½ lemon

kosher salt, to taste

Whisk together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt.