Gluten-Free Pasta Primavera with Pistachio Pesto
Pistachio Pesto
1 cup shelled pistachios, toasted until fragrant, cooled
½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
2 cups tightly packed basil
1 cup olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt, to taste
Place the nuts in a food processor and pulse to breakup. Add the cheese, basil, garlic and salt. While pulsing the food processor, drizzle in the olive oil until you have a slightly chunky mixture. Taste for seasoning. Set aside until ready to use.
For The Pasta:
Serves 2
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 shallot, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 cups of spring vegetables, cut small and blanched until tender but still crisp (I used a combination of snow peas, snap peas, green beans, English peas, fava beans, carrots and cranberry beans*).
3 cups gluten free pasta noodles, cooked according to package instructions
¼ cup pistachio pesto
1 tablespoon butter
juice of ½ lemon
Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-low heat. Cook the shallot and garlic until soft.
Add the vegetables, pesto and warm through. Swirl in the butter, cooked noodles and the lemon juice.
*If using cranberry beans, cook similar to a dried bean, in simmering water with shallot or onion, garlic and fresh herbs for flavoring. Cook until tender. Drain and discard any aromatics.
