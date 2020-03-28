Pasta Dough

170 grams 00 flour

55 grams Durum flour

8 egg yolks plus

1 whole egg

1 tablespoon olive oil

2-3 tablespoons water

More 00 flour or all-purpose flour for rolling and kneading

Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, combine both flours, make a well in the center; on medium speed, mix in the yolks, one at a time; add the oil and water, mixing just until it comes together; if dry add 1 tablespoon of water.

Turn out the dough to a lightly floured work surface, knead with the palm of your hands for about 10 minutes; shape the dough into a ball, flatten and wrap in plastic; let rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Can be made 1-2 days ahead. Use a mixer attachment or pasta sheet to roll out/cut dough to desired shape.

Mushroom Ragu

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups of mushrooms, chopped

2 teaspoon rosemary, chopped very finely

½ teaspoon thyme, chopped very finely

6 ounces chicken stock

1/4 cup cream

½ tablespoon butter

Parmesan to taste

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the shallots and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally until they begin to release their liquid. Add the chicken stock, reduce almost all the way down, add the cream, butter, herbs and salt and pepper. Finish with a little parmesan.