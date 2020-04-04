“Kitchen Sink” Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe adapted from NYTimes.com

2¼ cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ cup or 1½ sticks (170 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 packed cup (220 grams) light brown sugar

½ cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

about ¾ cup salty mix-ins (pretzels, potato chip, corn chips, etc.)

about ¾ cups sweet mix-ins (M&Ms, chocolate chips, cut-up candy bars)

Whisk together dry ingredients. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars together at medium speed until fluffy and smooth, about 2 minutes. Mix in egg, then vanilla. Add the dry ingredients in a few batches, mixing to combine each time.

Combine the sweet and salty mix-ins in a separate bowl. Add as much mix-ins as you desire, stirring to evenly distribute.

Using a sheet of parchment paper, roll the dough into a 2-inch log. Chill for at least an hour or overnight.

Heat your oven to 325˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the chilled dough into ½ inch thick slices. Arrange on a cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until golden brown about 20 minutes, rotating the cookie sheet halfway through baking. The edges should just be browning but the tops will still feel soft. Let cool on the pans for 5 minutes then transfer to wire racks to finishing cooling.