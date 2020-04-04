White Bolognese With Pasta

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups mushrooms, chopped (use whatever you have, I like shitakes or creminis)

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 small carrot, minced (about ¼ cup)

1 stalk celery, minced (about ¼ cup)

1½ cups chicken stock (you can also use a little pasta water to help fortify the sauce)

2 teaspoons fresh parsley, minced

½ teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced

1 pound beef filet or filet tips, strip or whatever is around, diced small

¼ cup heavy cream

½ pound pasta, cooked about 75% of the way according to package instructions in salted water

½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is released. Add the shallot and garlic to the pan and cook until soft but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the carrots and celery and cook until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the stock (and pasta water, if using) reduce the liquid by about half, until the sauce thickens a bit. Add the cream and the herbs, meat and remaining butter. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper and add the pasta. Cook until the pasta is al dente, stir in the parmesan cheese and serve. Top with more cheese, if desired.