Salmon Patties with Horseradish Cream

Flavored mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

juice of 1 lemon

½ cup of your favorite mayonnaise

Mix together all ingredients.

For the patties:

15 oz. canned salmon, drained of any excess liquid

1 teaspoon olive oil, plus more for cooking the patties

1 small jalapeno, stemmed, seeded and minced

½ cup onion, minced

2 tablespoons dill, chopped fine

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped fine

1 tablespoon capers, chopped fine

1/2 teaspoon Coleman’s dry mustard

1 egg

zest of a lemon

¾ cup bread crumbs

Kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup sour cream

½ cup prepared horseradish, excess liquid squeezed out

Place the drained salmon on paper towels to dry well. Set aside. Heat the olive oil in a small sauté pan, cook the jalapeno and onion until soft but not browned, allow to cool to room temperature.

Mix together the salmon, cooled onion and jalapeno, herbs, dry mustard, egg and lemon zest. Mix in the flavored mayonnaise and the breadcrumbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Form the mixture into 3 to 4 patties (depending on how big you’d like them to be), transfer to a plate and place in the refrigerator to set for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

While the patties chill, combine together the sour cream and horseradish, season to taste with salt and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

To cook the salmon patties:

Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high. Add a drizzle of olive oil and cook the patties on both sides until golden brown and warmed through, about 3-4 minutes per side.