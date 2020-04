Grilled Potatoes

2-3 pounds fingerling potatoes, quartered

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Toss the potatoes with the oil and spices, wrap in foil packages, make about 2-3 packages so they are not too big. Should take about 20 minutes on a grill set on medium heat, turning over about 3 times through the cooking time.