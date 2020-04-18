Grilled Salad with Ranch Dressing

1-2 heads of romaine lettuce, cut in half

1-2 English Cucumbers, quarter lengthwise

1-2 plum or beefsteak ripe Tomatoes, quartered

2 cups snap peas

picked fresh dill

Drizzle everything with a little olive oil, season with salt and pepper

Grill over a medium flame, turning every 2 minutes; romaine will take about 3-4 minutes, cucumbers and tomatoes will take about 4-6 minutes. Snap pleas should be placed over a rack so they don’t fall through the grill grates. They will cook in about 3-4 minutes.

Ranch Dressing

1 garlic clove, smashed

3 tablespoons sour cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon vinegar

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup chopped dill

¼ cup sliced chives

salt and pepper

Combine and season to taste.