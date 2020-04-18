Grilled Salad with Ranch Dressing
Home-Cooking Schooling
1-2 heads of romaine lettuce, cut in half
1-2 English Cucumbers, quarter lengthwise
1-2 plum or beefsteak ripe Tomatoes, quartered
2 cups snap peas
picked fresh dill
Drizzle everything with a little olive oil, season with salt and pepper
Grill over a medium flame, turning every 2 minutes; romaine will take about 3-4 minutes, cucumbers and tomatoes will take about 4-6 minutes. Snap pleas should be placed over a rack so they don’t fall through the grill grates. They will cook in about 3-4 minutes.
Ranch Dressing
1 garlic clove, smashed
3 tablespoons sour cream
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon vinegar
¼ cup buttermilk
¼ cup chopped dill
¼ cup sliced chives
salt and pepper
Combine and season to taste.
