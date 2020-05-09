Black Bean Veggie Burger

1 15-oz can black beans, drained and rinsed 1 small Spanish onion, grated on a box grater 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 egg 1 cup Italian breadcrumbs 1-2 teaspoons of your favorite hot sauce 2 tablespoons parsley, minced ½ teaspoon dried oregano oil, for sautéing your favorite melting cheese brioche burger bun

Place the black beans in a bowl and crush until most of the beans are smashed. Add the onion, garlic and egg, mix. Add the breadcrumbs, hot sauce and herbs. Form into patties. Drizzle a little oil in a non-stick pan. Add the patties, and sear until golden brown on one side. Flip and continue cooking until golden brown on the other side. Place in a 350˚F oven for about 5 minutes, to warm through. Top with your favorite (if desired), place back in the oven for just about 1 minute to melt the cheese. Serve on a toasted bun with your favorite toppings.