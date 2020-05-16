Watermelon Salad

For the dressing

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

salt to taste

For the salad

4 cups watermelon, diced in ¾-inch pieces

1 English cucumber peeled and diced in ½-inch pieces

2 cups diced tomatoes (you can use whatever is around)

2 tablespoons red onion, sliced into thin, short strips

1 jalapeno, sliced into thin rings on a Japanese mandolin

1 avocado, diced

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, torn

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, torn

Kosher salt, to season

Whisk together all ingredients for the dressing in a large bowl. Taste for seasoning. Add the salad ingredients, toss everything to combine. Taste for seasoning and add salt if necessary. Serve immediately.