Watermelon Salad
Garden of Eatin
For the dressing
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
salt to taste
For the salad
4 cups watermelon, diced in ¾-inch pieces
1 English cucumber peeled and diced in ½-inch pieces
2 cups diced tomatoes (you can use whatever is around)
2 tablespoons red onion, sliced into thin, short strips
1 jalapeno, sliced into thin rings on a Japanese mandolin
1 avocado, diced
2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, torn
2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, torn
Kosher salt, to season
Whisk together all ingredients for the dressing in a large bowl. Taste for seasoning. Add the salad ingredients, toss everything to combine. Taste for seasoning and add salt if necessary. Serve immediately.
