Pizza Dip

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 cups grated mozzarella, divided

2 cups grated parmesan, divided

1 cup tomato sauce (homemade or you favorite jar sauce)

12 slices pepperoni

your favorite crusty bread or toasted pizza dough for serving

Spread the cream cheese down in a pie dish. Top with half of the grated mozzarella and parmesan, then the tomato sauce. Top with remaining cheese, Italian seasoning and finally dot with pepperoni.

Bake the dip in a 350˚F oven for 25 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown around the edges.