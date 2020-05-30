Chicken & Corn Empanadas

1½ cups shucked corn kernels (about two large ears)

olive oil, for sautéing

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

1½ cups milk

4 cloves garlic, confit (cook submerged in oil over low heat until soft enough to crush, but not browned)

½-1 cup rotisserie chicken, chopped fine (use as much as you like depending on how chunky you want your filling)

½ cup Fontina cheese, grated on a large whole box grater

½ cup Gruyere cheese, grated on a large whole box grater

1 tablespoon tarragon, roughly chopped

1 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Empanada dough, preferably La Salteña brand, muy hojaldrosa

Drizzle a little olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Cook the corn kernels for 2-3 minutes, just until tender. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, set aside.

Melt the butter in a small sauce pan. Add the flour and cook over low heat, stirring, about 4-5 minutes, to cook out the flour texture. Turn down the heat if you begin to get any color, you want the roux to be blond. Stir in the milk and confit garlic, continue cooking over medium low heat mixture thickens begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Continue cooking for about 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the chicken, corn, a pinch of salt and pepper and stir to combine. Allow to cool to room temperature, place in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to chill. Remove and stir in the cheese and herbs, taste for seasoning and continue chilling the mixture until very cold and set, about 3-4 hours or overnight if possible.

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Grease a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Fill an empanada shell with about 1½ tablespoons of filling, fold into a half moon and use the tines of a fork to seal the edges. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and continue making empanadas. Before baking, spray the tops with cooking spray.

Bake empanadas for 10-12 minutes, until golden brown.