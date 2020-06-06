Curried Chicken Salad
1 cup yellow onion, diced small
olive oil, for sautéing
1 rotisserie chicken, chopped into medium pieces
1 cup celery, diced small
1 cup green apple, peeled, diced small
1½ cups mayonnaise
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 tablespoon curry powder
½ teaspoon hot paprika
2 tablespoons cilantro, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
your favorite slider buns for serving
Drizzle a little olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat, sauté the onion until translucent but not browned. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool. Mix in the chicken, celery, green apple. Add as much mayonnaise as wanted, depending on how creamy you’d like the chicken salad to be. Add the spices and herbs, mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve on your favorite slider buns.
