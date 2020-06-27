Broccoli Rabe/Rapini with Toasted Garlic & Chilies

1 bunch broccoli rabe, stalk ends trimmed, washed well

2 tablespoon olive oil

3-4 garlic cloves, sliced very thin

pinch chili flake

salt, to taste

Heat a large pot of water to a boil. Blanch the broccoli rabe for about 1 minute, drain-well and shake as much water off as possible. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the garlic and a heavy pinch of salt and cook until it begins turning golden. Immediately add the broccoli rabe and the chili flake. Shake the pan and stir until it all combines well. Serve immediately.