Crudité Platter with Huancaina

Huancaina

2 small shallots, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2-3 tablespoons Aji Amarillo paste (depending on how spicy you want the sauce to be)

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup evaporated milk

6-12 saltine crackers (depending on how thick you want your sauce to be)

Salt, to taste

In a small skillet, heat the oil over medium heat and sauté the shallots and garlic until the shallots are translucent, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. In a blender add shallot mixture, Aji Amarillo paste, cream cheese, evaporated milk, and 4-5 crackers. Blend until smooth, taste for spiciness, salt and thickness. Adjust, if necessary, by adding ingredients and blending again until smooth.

For serving:

Your favorite mix of raw and poached or blanched vegetables, we used:

Mini Gold potatoes, gently boiled in salted water until very tender,

green beans, blanched in boiling, salted water until tender but crisp, shocked in ice water

snap peas, blanched in boiling, salted water until tender but crisp, shocked in ice water

long beans, blanched in boiling, salted water until tender but crisp, shocked in ice water

raw carrots with tops, scrubbed clean

raw radishes, washed

endive, rinsed and leafed

heirloom baby tomatoes, halved or whole