Caramelized Onion & Spinach Dip

Roast garlic cashew cream:

6 oz. package or about 1¼ cup raw cashews (you can substitute roasted as well)

water, to cover 2 bulbs garlic olive oil, for drizzling salt to taste

Cover the cashews with water and allow to soak overnight in the refrigerator.

Meanwhile, prepare the garlic. Preheat you oven to 400˚F. Cut off the top 1/3 of the garlic bulb and discard. Place the garlic on a piece of tinfoil over a baking sheet, drizzle the garlic with olive and sprinkle with salt. Wrap up the garlic in the foil and bake for 30-45 minutes or until the cloves are lightly browned and feel soft when pressed. Remove and allow to cool enough to handle. Squeeze out all of the garlic cloves from the bulb, discarding the skin. The garlic can be made a day ahead, if desired.

Drain the cashews, reserving the soaking liquid. Transfer the cashews to the blender, add enough water to cover about 2/3rds of the way up, add the roast garlic and a generous pinch of salt. If you are using salted cashews, do not add any salt. Blend until the mixture is creamy. Add more water if you’d like the mixture to be thinner. Taste for salt and adjust if necessary. For the dip: 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon butter 6 cups yellow onions, sliced thin 2 9-oz. bags spinach 1 cup artichoke hearts, chopped Prepared roasted garlic cashew cream ¼ cup Italian parsley, finely chopped 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, finely chopped 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped chips for serving

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan until foaming, add the onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, over low heat for 15-20 minutes. Cover and continue cooking for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions begin to turn golden brown. While the onions cook, blanch the spinach in simmering water for 30 seconds then shock in ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain well, and wring out any excess water. Chop.

Once the onions have caramelized, add the spinach and artichokes and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt. Add the cashew cream to the pan along with the herbs. Taste for seasoning. Transfer mixture to a heatproof dish and bake in a 350˚F oven for 8-10 minutes, just until the top begins to turn golden brown. Serve with your favorite dipping chips!