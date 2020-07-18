Michy’s Buffalo Wings
12 wings, separated, dried very well with paper towels
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Fill a large cast iron pan with peanut or grapeseed oil about 2-3 inches high.
Mix together the wings with spices and cornstarch. Fry in 350°F-360°F oil until golden brown and cooked through, about 10-12 minutes. Toss into the wing sauce and serve with your favorite dipping dressing.
Wing Sauce
½ stick butter
½ cup Franks Hot Sauce
Melt the butter in a saucepan, whisk in the hot sauce.