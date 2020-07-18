Michy’s Buffalo Wings

12 wings, separated, dried very well with paper towels

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Fill a large cast iron pan with peanut or grapeseed oil about 2-3 inches high.

Mix together the wings with spices and cornstarch. Fry in 350°F-360°F oil until golden brown and cooked through, about 10-12 minutes. Toss into the wing sauce and serve with your favorite dipping dressing.

Wing Sauce

½ stick butter

½ cup Franks Hot Sauce

Melt the butter in a saucepan, whisk in the hot sauce.