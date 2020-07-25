Ambrosia Salad
½ cup sour cream
1 cup heavy cream, whipped, lightly sweetened (should yield about 2 cups whipped)
2½ cups mini marshmallows
8 Clementines, segmented (yields about 4 cups)
1 cup pineapple, chopped fresh or small diced canned (if using canned, drain well)
1 cup sweetened coconut, grated
1 cup toasted walnuts or pecans
½ cup maraschino cherries, drained
1 cup cherries, seeded fresh, halved
½ cup unsweetened coconut flake, toasted (if desired)
Mix all together. Top with toasted coconut before serving, if desired.