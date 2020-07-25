Ambrosia Salad

½ cup sour cream

1 cup heavy cream, whipped, lightly sweetened (should yield about 2 cups whipped)

2½ cups mini marshmallows

8 Clementines, segmented (yields about 4 cups)

1 cup pineapple, chopped fresh or small diced canned (if using canned, drain well)

1 cup sweetened coconut, grated

1 cup toasted walnuts or pecans

½ cup maraschino cherries, drained

1 cup cherries, seeded fresh, halved

½ cup unsweetened coconut flake, toasted (if desired)

Mix all together. Top with toasted coconut before serving, if desired.