Curried Chickpea Stew
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, chopped fine
1 cup yellow onion, chopped fine
2 tablespoons ginger, minced
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon turmeric
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1½-2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 can coconut milk
1 cup chicken broth
1 small package frozen spinach, defrosted, drained and chopped (about ½ cup spinach)
kosher salt, to taste
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
mint, chopped, for garnish
parsley, chopped, for garnish
Heat the olive oil in a large cast iron pan or skillet over medium heat. Cook the onion, garlic and ginger until softened but not browned. Add the spices and chickpeas and toast for 2-3 minutes or until the spices are fragrant. Add the coconut milk and chicken stock, bring to a simmer. Cook until slightly reduced and thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in the chopped spinach, taste for seasoning. Serve with fresh chopped parsley and mint.