Curried Chickpea Stew

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped fine

1 cup yellow onion, chopped fine

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1½-2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 can coconut milk

1 cup chicken broth

1 small package frozen spinach, defrosted, drained and chopped (about ½ cup spinach)

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

mint, chopped, for garnish

parsley, chopped, for garnish

Heat the olive oil in a large cast iron pan or skillet over medium heat. Cook the onion, garlic and ginger until softened but not browned. Add the spices and chickpeas and toast for 2-3 minutes or until the spices are fragrant. Add the coconut milk and chicken stock, bring to a simmer. Cook until slightly reduced and thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in the chopped spinach, taste for seasoning. Serve with fresh chopped parsley and mint.