Potato and Onion Tortilla Espanol

8 eggs, more or less depending on the size of your pan

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1½ cups extra virgin olive oil

1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, halved, sliced thinly (about 1/8-inch thick)

1½ cups yellow onion, sliced thin

In a large bowl, beat the eggs really well (until foamy) and season.

In an 8-inch nonstick pan heat the oil and cook the potatoes and onions until really soft, about 25-35 minutes, they should be breaking apart but not have any color. Strain and keep the oil.

Place the warm potatoes and onions in a bowl and add the eggs beating until totally incorporated and the eggs warm up, about 5 minutes. Season well. Allow mixture to sit for a few minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons of the warm cooking oil into pan. Add the egg mixture in and shake the pan to ensure no sticking until it sets. Push down on the edges to form a hockey puck shape. Cook for about 5-8 minutes or until the bottom is very set; slide the omelette onto a plate that is just a little bigger than the pan, then place the pan (upside down) over the omelette and flip over so the raw part of the omelette sits in the pan. Pour about 1-2 more tablespoons of oil into the pan and keep shaping the omelette and shaking the pan for another 5 minutes. Shut off the heat and allow to cool for 1-2 minutes. Place a clean flat plate over the pan, set a hand on top, invert the tortilla onto it and serve with aioli.

Smoked Paprika Aioli

1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

pinch of cayenne pepper

Mix together until there are no streaks.