Seafood Rice, Paella Style
1 cup, Spanish style chorizo, diced small
1 tablespoon olive oil
1½ cups yellow onion, small diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound squid tubes, sliced into thin rings (if using the bodies, cut them in halves or quarters)
2 cups La Bomba rice or Calisparra or Valencia
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Pinch saffron threads
2 tablespoons tomato paste
½ cup chopped tomatoes
1½ bottles Estrella beer
2 cups warm chicken stock (i added all shrimp shells to the stock)
½ cup frozen green peas, thawed
1½ dozen mussels
1½ middle neck or littleneck clams
1½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
parsley, chopped, to garnish
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
In a very large sauté pan or paella pan, begin rendering the chorizo over medium-low heat. When some of the fat begins to release, add the oil and the onions and garlic. Cook for a couple minutes until they get soft, add the squid and the rice; stirring, allow the rice to get nice and coated in the oil and add the paprika and the saffron. After 1 minute add the tomato paste stirring really-well for 2 minutes and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Add the tomatoes, 1 bottle of beer and allow to just begin reducing for about 4-5 minutes. Add the chicken stock little by little (straining it into the paella if you added the shells to it); after another 5 minutes, make sure you have enough chicken stock to cover about 1 inch above the rice. Add the clams, mussels, shrimp and peas in a nice decorative way. Cover with foil and place in a 385˚F-400˚F oven for 10 minutes or until the shellfish opens. Remove from the oven, place back on a burner over low heat. Drizzle the ½ beer over the rice, top with the butter and taste for seasoning. Top with some chopped parsley and serve.
Serve with mayonnaise mixed with a little fresh lemon juice.