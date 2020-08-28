Pork Ribs with Plum BBQ Sauce
Favorite pork rib recipe, prepared
Plum BBQ Sauce
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
1 yellow onions, chopped fine
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 ½ inch peeled piece of ginger
1 Serrano chili, seeded, chopped
1 star anise
1 clove
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon soy sauce
¼ cup cider vinegar
1 tablespoon salt
1 pound juicy plums, pitted, chopped
Heat the oil in a deep pan over medium low heat; add the onions and garlic, stirring until soft; add the ginger, Serrano, star anise and clove, stirring for 1 minute. Add the rest of the ingredients, raise the heat to medium and simmer until the plums break down and it starts getting soft and mushy looking, about 30-40 minutes. Remove the star anise and cloves if you can find them!
Brush the prepared ribs with the BBQ sauce before servings. Serve with extra sauce on the side.