Crispy Rice

2 cups cooked, cooled Jasmine rice (day old)

1½ tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil

½ teaspoon Gojichan powder

1 egg

oil for cooking the egg

To garnish the dish:

fresh pickled cilantro, mint and basil

thinly sliced scallions

pickled ginger

Heat a large nonstick pan over high heat. Add the oil, when smoking add the rice and don’t touch it or move the pan, allow the rice to crisp and become golden brown. Sprinkle some of the chili powder over the rice and a little salt. When crispy and golden, flip-over using a spatula; allow to crisp other side;

Meanwhile, using.a small nonstick pan or cast iron pan, cook an egg or two sunny-side-up in hot oil or butter. Remove the rice from the pan, and place on your serving platter or plate. Top with the fried egg or eggs and any garnish you like.