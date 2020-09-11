Panfried Halibut with Harissa & Rose

Recipe adapted from Yotom Ottolenghi

3 tablespoons harissa paste (store-bought or see recipe)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander –

4 halibut filets (about 5-7 ounces)

all-purpose flour, for dusting

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, finely chopped

6 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

scant 1 cup water

1½ tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon rose water

scant ½ cup currants

¼ cup coarsely chopped mixed herbs, cilantro, parsley and mint leaves

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Marinate the fish. Mix together half the harissa paste with the ground cumin, ground coriander and ½ teaspoon salt. Rub the paste all over the fish fillets, allow to marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator.

Dust the fish with a little flour, shaking off any excess. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat, cook the fillets for about 2 minutes on each side. Remove the fish and set aside. Add the onions to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally for 8-10 minutes, until the onions are golden.

Add the remaining harissa, red wine vinegar, cinnamon, a big pinch of salt, and a generous amount of black pepper. Pour in the water, lower the heat, and let the sauce simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes, until thickened.

Add the honey, rose water and currants, to the pan. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed. Add the fish fillets back into the pan. Spoon some sauce over the fish and allow to cook in the simmering sauce for about 3 minutes, or until warmed through. If the sauce becomes too thick you can add a little water to thin it out. Sprinkle with the fresh herbs before serving.

Perfect Couscous

315 grams couscous

20 grams olive oil

340 grams (12 OZ) water

kosher salt

Place couscous in a bowl. Toss with a generous pinch of salt and 40 grams of olive oil.

Heat the water to a simmer, pour over the couscous. Wrap the bowl with plastic wrap, allow to sit for 10 minutes. Gently fluff the couscous.