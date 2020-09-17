Agedashi

1 block medium-firm tofu (or whatever tofu you prefer)

4 tablespoon potato starch/cornstarch

peanut or grapeseed Oil for pan frying

Sauce

1 cup dashi

2 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoon mirin

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Top with your favorite garnishes! Here are some ideas:

1 daikon radish, grated on a microplane

fresh ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane

1 green onion, sliced thin

Shichimi Togarashi (Japanese seven spice)

Furekake

spicy pickled ginger

Drain the tofu on paper towels, wrap the tofu in the paper towel gently, not to break it. Weigh-down the tofu using a plate or small cookie sheet overnight in the refrigerator.

Peel and grate the daikon and gently squeeze water out. Cut the green onion into thin slices.

The next day, make the sauce. Place the dashi, soy, mirin and sugar in a small sauce pan and heat until the sugar dissolves. Keep warm while you fry the tofu. Heat the oil in a skillet about ¼ way up the pan. Heat to 350˚F. Unwrap the tofu and cut each square into t 3-4 portions. Coat the tofu with cornstarch or potato starch, don’t shake of excess, and immediately fry until they turn light brown and crispy on all sides. Gently remove the tofu and drain on a paper towel lined plate. To serve: place the tofu in a serving bowl and gently pour the sauce around the tofu. Garnish with your favorite toppings!