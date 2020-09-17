Sweet Potato Chili
¼ cup olive oil
2 cups yellow onion ¼-inch dice
1 cup green pepper ¼-inch dice
1 cup celery ¼-inch dice
12 ounces (about 5 cups) cremini or shitake mushrooms, chopped fine
1 jalapeno or serrano, brunoise
5 garlic cloves, chopped fine
3 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon chili powder
1½ teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon paprika
3 cups peeled sweet potatoes (½-inch dice)
1 (14 ounce) can stewed tomatoes, chopped fine
1 tablespoon adobo from canned chipotles
3 cups water
1 cup veggie juice (either V8 or any other)
1 cup cooked farro
1 bottle of beer (lager)
1½ tablespoons Bragg liquid amino acids
1 can unsalted kidney beans or black beans, rinse and drain
Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the vegetables including the sweet potatoes, cook for 4-5 minutes until soft. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture. Add the spices and toast until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Add the remaining ingredients, season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Continue cooking for 30 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are tender. Taste for seasoning; allow the chili to sit covered for about 20-30 minutes for the flavors to meld.