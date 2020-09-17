Sweet Potato Chili

¼ cup olive oil

2 cups yellow onion ¼-inch dice

1 cup green pepper ¼-inch dice

1 cup celery ¼-inch dice

12 ounces (about 5 cups) cremini or shitake mushrooms, chopped fine

1 jalapeno or serrano, brunoise

5 garlic cloves, chopped fine

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon chili powder

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon paprika

3 cups peeled sweet potatoes (½-inch dice)

1 (14 ounce) can stewed tomatoes, chopped fine

1 tablespoon adobo from canned chipotles

3 cups water

1 cup veggie juice (either V8 or any other)

1 cup cooked farro

1 bottle of beer (lager)

1½ tablespoons Bragg liquid amino acids

1 can unsalted kidney beans or black beans, rinse and drain

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the vegetables including the sweet potatoes, cook for 4-5 minutes until soft. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture. Add the spices and toast until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients, season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Continue cooking for 30 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are tender. Taste for seasoning; allow the chili to sit covered for about 20-30 minutes for the flavors to meld.