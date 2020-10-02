French Pains Perdus

2 cups milk

100 grams sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

50 grams butter

1 teaspoon peanut oil

12 slices brioche (it’s best if you dry them out 1 day ahead or in a 180˚F oven for 20 minutes)

pinch of salt

Whisk together the milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a deep bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs with pinch of salt. In a nonstick pan, melt the butter then add oil.

Quickly soak the bread on both sides in the milk, then dip into the eggs then into the pan. Cook over low heat for about 5 minutes on both sides or until golden brown. Serve topped with the Peach Confiture and a sprinkle of granulated sugar.