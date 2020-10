One package of crescent rolls

One package of your favorite hotdogs

Place parchment paper on a cookie sheet and lightly grease. Grease a second cookie sheet.

Unroll the crescent rolls and cut into thin strips. The colder the dough, the easier it will be to work with. Wrap the hotdogs in the strips of dough like mummies. Place the wrapped hotdogs onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake, according to package instructions until golden brown. Serve with your favorite sauce.