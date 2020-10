Mummy Wrapped Juice Box

Your favorite juice box

Self-adhesive gauze

Candy Eyes

Remove the straws from the juice boxes and set aside. Cut the gauze into 18 inch sections and cut each sections into ½ inch strips. Next wrap each juice box in the gauze strips until covered. Then press the gauze against itself to seal the last strip. Make sure to leave a hole in the top where the straw goes.

Tuck the googly eyes into the gauze.