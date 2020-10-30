Roasted Delacota Sqush & Arugula Salad

For the squash

2 delicata squash, cut in half, seeds scraped out and discarded, cut into ¼-inch slices

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped fine

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped fine

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Preheat your oven to 425˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the cut squash with the olive oil, herbs, a generous pinch of salt and a few cracks of freshly ground black pepper. Arrange in a single layer on the baking sheet. Roast for 12-15 minutes, until the squash is tender and lightly golden brown. Remove and allow to cool before building your salad.

For the salad

arugula

ricotta

prosciutto, sliced thin

best quality aged balsamic vinegar available

best quality extra virgin olive oil available

Maldon sea salt, if desired

Arrange arugula on a plate. Nestle in a few slices of prosciutto. Top the arugula with as much of the roasted squash as you like. Place a few spoonfuls of fresh ricotta on the center of the salad. Drizzle with aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive. Top with Maldon sea salt, if desired.