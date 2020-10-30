Simple Roasted Butternut Squash with Warm Spices

1 butternut squash, peeled, seeds scooped scraped out, cut into large chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the squash with the olive oil, spices and salt until well coated. Transfer to the baking sheet. Roast for 25-30 minutes until tender and golden brown.