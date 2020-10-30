Spaghetti Squash with Parmesan Bechamel

For Roasting Squash

1 spaghetti squash, cut in half, seeds scooped-out

2 tablespoons olive oil or melted butter

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

For the Parmesan Béchamel and Topping

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup onion, small diced

2 cloves minced garlic

4 tablespoons flour

3 cups milk

2 cups finely grated parmesan

1 teaspoon kosher salt

grated mozzarella for topping (about ½ cup)

Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush the inside flesh of the squash with the oil or melted butter, season with a heavy pinch of salt and a few cracks of freshly ground pepper. Roast cut-side down for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, carefully flip over the squash and continue roasting, cut-side up, for an additional 10 minutes. The squash should be tender to a knife tip and golden brown around the edges. Remove and allow to cool while you make the béchamel.

Heat the butter in a medium sauce pan until melted, add the onion and cook until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the flour, cooking for 1 minute. Add the milk, whisking to remove any lumps of flour. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the mixture begins to thicken. Stir in the parmesan and season with salt.

Shred about ¾ of the flesh on each squash with a fork and transfer to a bowl. Combine with the parmesan béchamel, mixing to coat the squash evenly. Divide the squash evenly between the two shells. Top each squash with a handful of mozzarella.

Place the squash back in the oven and bake for an additional10-15 minutes, until the squash is warmed through and the mozzarella is melted and just turning a light golden brown.