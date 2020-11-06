Homemade Samosas

Samosa Dough:

260 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon neutral oil (like grapeseed)

About 6 tablespoons water

Samosa Filling:

2 cups Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ⅓-inch pieces

2 tablespoons butter or ghee

1 cup onion, diced small

2 cups carrot, peeled and cut into small pieces, about the size of a pea

1 teaspoon Vadouvan curry

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon ground fennel

¼ teaspoon spicy curry

½-inch piece of peeled ginger, grated on a microplane

1½ cups green peas (blanched in simmering water until tender if using fresh)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper

oil for frying

For the dough:

Combine the flour, caraway seeds and salt in a large bowl. Add the oil, use your fingers to mix the dough, rubbing the oil into the flour for about 3-4 minutes. Once the oil is mixed in well, the flour will be crumbly and hold a shape when squeezed together. Add water little by little to form a stiff dough. Stop mixing as soon as the dough is stiff, do not overwork. Wet a paper towel, squeezing out the excess water and cover dough. Allow to rest for about 40 minutes while you make the filling.

For the filling:

Place potatoes in a pot, cover with water, season with a heavy pinch of salt. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Add the carrots and cook an additional 10-15 minutes until the potatoes and carrots are tender. Drain, discarding the water.

In a large sauté pan, melt the butter or ghee over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent and soft. Add the strained potatoes and carrots. Add the spices and grated ginger, stirring for 2 minutes until the spices are fragrant. As the spices toast, gently mash the potato mixture with the back of a wooden spoon. Add in the peas, season with salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before filling your samosas.

Knead the rested dough a few times. Divide the dough into equal parts about 60 grams each. Keep the balls covered with a damp paper towel as you form the samosas. Working with one ball at time, roll the dough into an oval shape about 6-7 inches long. Cut the dough in half widthwise. Lightly wet the cut side of a single piece of dough. Bring the two ends of the straight edge together and pinch the dough to form a cone. Fill with about 1½ tablespoons of filling, do not overfill. Wet the exposed sides of the dough. Pinch the rounded edge of the cone against the side you first pinched together to form the cone. Press around the entire edge to make sure the dough is sealed well. As you work, cover your filled samosas with a damp paper towel.

To fry, pour about ⅓-inch of oil in a deep skillet. Heat the oil on low heat to 265˚F. To check if oil is ready, drop a small piece of dough into the oil. It should take few seconds to come up to the surface. Fry on low heat for 10-12 minutes, until the samosa is light brown in color and the dough is firm, making sure to turn them over 2 times during cooking. Remove to a tray or plate lined with paper towels. Raise the oil temperature to 325-350˚F. Fry until the samosa is a deep golden brown, turn over once during cooking. Remove and drain on paper towels. Do not overcrowd your pan, fry in batches checking the oil temperature before each new batch if necessary. Season with salt. Serve with your favorite chutney.