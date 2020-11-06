Magic Bars

½ cup butter, melted

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups semisweet chocolate morsels

1⅓ cups flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

Heat your oven to 350˚F (325˚F for glass dish). Coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a separate bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs and butter. Press evenly into the bottom of prepared pan. Pour the sweetened condensed milk evenly over crumb mixture. Layer with chocolate chips, coconut and nuts. Press down firmly with a large rubber spatula. Bake on the center oven rack for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are coconut topping are lightly browned. Cool. Cut into bars or diamonds. Store covered at room temperature.