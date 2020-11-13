Cornbread & Sausage Dressing

Prepared savory cornbread (recipe follows)

1 pound turkey sausage or your favorite savory sausage, casing removed

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1½ cups celery, small diced

1½ cups onion, small diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 eggs

2 tablespoons sage, chopped

2 tablespoons tarragon, chopped

1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped

1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

5 cups turkey stock or chicken stock (if purchasing, use unsalted)

kosher salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400˚F.

Brown the sausage over medium heat until cooked through, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon as you cook it. Add 2 tablespoons butter to the pan, allow it to melt. Add the celery, onion and garlic and cook until soft but not browned. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl (or divide between 2 bowls if you don’t have one large enough for the entire recipe.) Toss in the sausage and cooked veggies, dried cornbread and herbs, mixing everything well. Mix in the chicken stock and season with salt and pepper. (Make sure to divide everything evenly if using two bowls.)

Wipe out the cast iron pan used to cook the cornbread. Use the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter to generously coat the pan. Transfer the dressing mixture to the pan. Cook until a pairing knife comes out clean, about 45-60 minutes. The cornbread should be golden brown on top and around the edges. Cool slightly before serving.

Savory Buttermilk Cornbread

Recipe from: Serious Eats

15 ounces (3 cups) stone-ground cornmeal

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

3 teaspoons sugar

2½ cups buttermilk

3 eggs

1½ sticks unsalted butter, melted, divided

Place a well-seasoned 12-inch cast iron skillet on the center rack of the oven and preheat oven to 375°F.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk cornmeal with salt, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk buttermilk with eggs until homogenous. Whisking constantly, drizzle in all but 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Whisk liquid ingredients into dry ingredients just until thoroughly mixed; avoid over-mixing. Pour remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter into preheated skillet and carefully swirl to coat bottom and sides. Scrape batter into prepared skillet, smoothing the top gently with a rubber spatula. Bake until cornbread is lightly browned on top and a skewer inserted into center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Let cool for about 15 minutes in skillet, then serve warm (if enjoying on its own.)

If using for cornbread dressing, allow to cool and cut into 1-inch pieces. Transfer to a baking sheet and toast in a 400˚F oven until dry to the touch.