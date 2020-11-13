Hasselback Potatoes

6 russet potatoes, scrubbed and dried well (try to use potatoes that are a similar size)

Chop sticks

For the compound butter:

12 tablespoons (6 ounces) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 tablespoon chives, sliced thin

3 tablespoons parsley, minced

zest of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon chili flake

½ teaspoon salt

For serving:

grated cheddar cheese

bacon bits

sour cream

Preheat your oven to 425˚F. For easy cleanup, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Prepare the potatoes by cutting parallel slices straight down into the potato, stopping just before cutting all the way through. You can place a chopstick on each side of the potato to help guide your knife. Stop slicing when you knife hits the chopsticks. The slices should be about ¼-inch thick. It’s okay if the ends of the potatoes fall off.

Mix together everything for the compound butter. Generously brush the potatoes with the butter, gently trying to work the butter into the slices without pulling the potatoes apart. Transfer the potatoes to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 60-70 minutes until the potatoes are crispy on the outside edges but are easily pierced in the middle with a paring knife. If your potatoes are on the small side or very large, you’ll need to adjust baking time accordingly by 10-15 minutes.

If you’re adding grated cheeseto the potatoes, top with the cheese in the last 5-10 minutes of baking to melt onto the potato. Alternatively you can finishing baking in the oven, remove the potatoes and serve with extras on the side as you would a baked potato. These are best enjoyed warn from the oven while at their crispiest. Serve with bacon bits and sour cream if desired.