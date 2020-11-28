Turkey and Sweet Potato Cake, with Cranberry Sauce Aioli
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup yellow onion, small diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 cups roasted sweet potatoes, mashed
1 cup leftover roasted turkey, finely chopped
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded monterey jack & cheddar cheese blend
¼ cup green onions, sliced thin
1 tablespoon dill, minced
1 egg, whisked
1 cup plain breadcrumbs, plus more for dredging
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
Heat the two teaspoons olive oil in a small sauce pan. Add the onion and garlic and cooked over low heat until soft and translucent. Allow to cool to room temperature.
In a large bowl, combine the sautéed onion mixture with the mashed sweet potatoes, roasted turkey, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, green onions, dill, egg and 1 cup breadcrumbs. Season with a heavy pinch of salt and a few cracks of fresh black pepper. Mix well. Form into small patties, about 2½-inches in diameter. Dredge the patties in the remaining breadcrumbs, pressing lightly to coat. Keep the patties in the refrigerator until ready to cook.
Heat about 2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil in a cast iron or non stick skillet over medium heat. Cook the patties for about 3-4 minutes per side or until nice and golden brown; you can keep them in a 200˚F oven until ready to eat.
Cranberry Aioli
¼-½ cup cranberry sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
Whisk together.