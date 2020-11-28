73ºF

Turkey and Sweet Potato Cake, with Cranberry Sauce Aioli

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup yellow onion, small diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups roasted sweet potatoes, mashed

1 cup leftover roasted turkey, finely chopped

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded monterey jack & cheddar cheese blend

¼ cup green onions, sliced thin

1 tablespoon dill, minced

1 egg, whisked

1 cup plain breadcrumbs, plus more for dredging

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Heat the two teaspoons olive oil in a small sauce pan. Add the onion and garlic and cooked over low heat until soft and translucent. Allow to cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, combine the sautéed onion mixture with the mashed sweet potatoes, roasted turkey, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, green onions, dill, egg and 1 cup breadcrumbs. Season with a heavy pinch of salt and a few cracks of fresh black pepper. Mix well. Form into small patties, about 2½-inches in diameter. Dredge the patties in the remaining breadcrumbs, pressing lightly to coat. Keep the patties in the refrigerator until ready to cook.

Heat about 2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil in a cast iron or non stick skillet over medium heat. Cook the patties for about 3-4 minutes per side or until nice and golden brown; you can keep them in a 200˚F oven until ready to eat.

Cranberry Aioli

¼-½ cup cranberry sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

Whisk together.

