Israeli Jelly Doughnuts

Recipe from Joan Nathan, Food52.com

1 package dry yeast

3 tablespoons sugar, divided

¼ cup water

½ cup lukewarm milk

3½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1 additional egg yolk

pinch salt

grated zest of 1 lemon

3½ tablespoons butter, at room temperature

1 cup of your favorite jam (we used black raspberry)

neutral oil, for frying

confectioners or granulated sugar for rolling

Dissolve 1 tablespoon yeast and 1 tablespoon of the sugar in water and allow yeast to bloom, then add the milk and pour into a large bowl.

Add the egg and the yolk, salt, lemon zest, flour, the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, and the butter. Mix together with your hands, then knead dough on a lightly floured work surface until it becomes sticky yet elastic.

Cover the dough in a greased bowl, and let rise in a warm place for at least an hour. If you want to prepare it ahead, place the dough in the refrigerator overnight, then let it warm to room temperature before rolling and cutting.

Dust your work space with flour. Roll the dough out to a ½-inch thickness. Using a doughnut or biscuit cutter, cut into rounds about 2 inches in diameter, and let rise 30 minutes more.

Pour at least 2-inches of oil into a heavy pot and heat until it to 350˚F-375˚F.

Drop the doughnuts into the oil, 4 or 5 at a time. Cook about 3 minutes on each side, turning when brown. Drain on paper towels. Using a pastry bag fitted with a small cake tip, fill the doughnuts with as much jam as possible. Roll the donuts in confectioners or granulated sugar and serve immediately.