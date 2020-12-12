Hot Chocolate Cake with Ganache Drizzle

Recipe from Epicurious

For the cake:

485 grams granulated sugar

140 grams unsalted butter, room temperature

145 grams sour cream

2 large eggs

3 egg whites

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons instant coffee powder

2 tablespoons hot water

215 grams all-purpose flour

55 grams unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp sea salt

160 grams chocolate (56% cacao or darker), chips or chopped

Ganache Drizzle:

1 cup heavy cream

8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Generously grease a Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the sugar and butter on medium speed until the mixture resembles wet sand. Add the sour cream and mix in well. Add the eggs and then the egg whites, one at a time, beating well after each egg is added. Once all of the eggs are in, add the vanilla extract. Combine the coffee powder with the hot water. Add to the mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until homogeneous. Remove the bowl from the mixer and sift the dry ingredients into the mixture. Use a spatula to mix gently until all of the ingredients are completely combined. Add the chocolate chips and mix gently until evenly. Pour the batter into the Bundt pan and bake for 50 to 55 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then release onto a cake circle or a plate.

For the Ganache:

Heat the heavy cream over medium heat in a small pot. Add the chocolate and whisk until smooth. Drizzle the cake with as much ganache as you like.