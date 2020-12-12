Perfect Hot Chocolate:

3 cups whole milk

¼ cup cocoa powder, best quality available

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons white sugar

4-6 tablespoons chocolate chips (60% - 70%) depending on how rich you want your cocoa to be

½ cup heavy cream

pinch salt

pinch cinnamon

marshmallows, for serving

Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to almost a simmer. Whisk in the cocoa powder and sugars until the sugar is completely dissolved. Whisk in the chocolate chips and heavy cream, whisking until the mixture is smooth. Season with a pinch of salt and cinnamon. Serve with marshmallows.