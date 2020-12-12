Perfect Hot Chocolate:
3 cups whole milk
¼ cup cocoa powder, best quality available
3 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons white sugar
4-6 tablespoons chocolate chips (60% - 70%) depending on how rich you want your cocoa to be
½ cup heavy cream
pinch salt
pinch cinnamon
marshmallows, for serving
Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to almost a simmer. Whisk in the cocoa powder and sugars until the sugar is completely dissolved. Whisk in the chocolate chips and heavy cream, whisking until the mixture is smooth. Season with a pinch of salt and cinnamon. Serve with marshmallows.