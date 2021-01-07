Minestrone, My Way

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

2 cups yellow squash, medium dice

2 cups green squash, medium dice

1 ½ cups concasse tomatoes (peeled, seeded and diced)

1, 15.5-ounce can Cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 X 2 inch piece Parmesan rind

5 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped

Basil oil, for serving, if desired

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook the onions and garlic until fragrant, add the squash and tomatoes, stirring for 5 minutes. Add the beans, parmesan, bay leaf and stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 25-35 minutes. Add the herbs and season with salt and pepper. Remove the parmesan rind before serving.

To make the basil oil:

Puree 1 bunch basil leaves with 1 cup blended oil (1/2 olive oil and ½ canola or other neutral oil) until smooth. Place a coffee filter or cheese cloth inside of a fine mesh strainer. Allow the basil oil to drain overnight in the refrigerator. Discard the solids left after draining. The basil oil with keep in your refrigerator for up to 1 week.