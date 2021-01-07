Stone Crab Bisque

3 pounds stone crabs, cracked, shells reserved (you should get about 4 cups of meat)

6 tablespoons butter, divided

2 cups celery, diced small, divided

1 cup fennel, diced small

1 thyme sprig

1 bay leaf

2 cups canned tomatoes

½ cup dry sherry

4 cups broth, chicken or clam juice

1 cup carrots, small diced

½ cup shallots, small diced

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup heavy cream

Heat 3 tablespoons of butter in a medium pot over medium low heat. Add 2 pounds of the stone crab shells, 1 cup of celery, fennel, thyme and bay leaf. Cook stirring for about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes, dry sherry and broth. Cook for about 30-40 minutes or until the broth gathers flavor from the crabs.

In a separate pot, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. Add the remaining 1 cup celery, carrots and shallots. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables and fragrant and tender. Add the flour and cook for 2-3 minutes. Strain the stone crab broth into the pot with the vegetables. Discard the shells and aromatics. Cook the soup stirring until nice and thick, add the heavy cream. Heat through, season to taste.