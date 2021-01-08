Classic Tomato Soup

3 tablespoons butter

4 shallots, chopped

2 Garlic, minced

2 cups carrot, chopped

2, 28-ounce cans San Marzano tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth or stock

1/4 cup dry sherry

1 bay leaf

4 sprigs of thyme

1 cup heavy cream

In a large kettle, heat the butter over medium heat. When it foams add the carrots and shallots. Cook, stirring until the carrots are soft (try to make sure they don’t caramelize.) Add the tomatoes, herbs and broth, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook covered for 1 hour. After an hour, remove the cover and cook for another 30 minutes. Puree the soup with an immersion blender or regular blender and puree until smooth with just a few little chunks of tomatoes; add the cream and warm through. Taste for salt, pepper and possibly sugar if it needs it.