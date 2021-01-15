Chicken & Dumplings

Recipe from: Art Smith’s Addie Mae’s Chicken and Dumplings

1 3-to-3½ pound chicken

1 medium onion, small diced

2 celery ribs, small diced

2 carrots, sliced into rounds

2 quarts chicken stock or broth

salt

black pepper, freshly ground

Dumplings

1½ cups all-purpose flour

pinch of salt

½ cup plus 1 tbsp. water

1 tbsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Place the chicken and onion in a large pot or Dutch oven, and add the broth. Bring to a boil over high heat, skimming off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat until the bubbles are at a gentle simmer, occasionally skimming the broth, until the chicken is tender and cooked through, about 50 minutes.

Remove the chicken and transfer to a plate (keep the broth and onions simmering) and cool it until it’s easy to handle. Discard the skin and bones and shred the meat.

Meanwhile, increase the heat under the broth and simmer until the liquid is reduced to 6 cups. Add the celery and carrots to the pot. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To make the Dumplings, place the flour, salt and oil in a medium bowl and gradually stir in the water to make a stiff dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly. Roll out to ¼-inch thickness. Cut the dough into ½-inch wide strips.

Stir the chicken back into the broth then slide the dumpling strips into the simmering soup. Do not crowd the dumplings as you place them in the pot. Cover the pan, reduce the heat to low. Simmer until the dumplings are cooked through and tender, about 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Sprinkle the dumplings with parsley. Serve from the pot, breaking up the dumplings as needed.