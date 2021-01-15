Chicken-Fried Steak & Gravy

4 pieces filet mignon, about 8 ounces each

1½ cups milk

2-3 dashes of hot sauce

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

kosher salt

black pepper

canola oil for frying

Gravy

¼ cup reserved frying oil

1 tablespoon butter

⅓ cup AP flour

3-4 cups whole milk, as needed

kosher salt

black pepper

For the Chicken-Fried Steak:

Butterfly the steak almost all the way through and pound the meat to an even ⅓-¼-inch thickness. Whisk together the eggs and milk. Add a couple dashes of hot sauce. Whisk together the flour with the cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder and season with salt and pepper. Heat ½-inch of oil in a large cast iron pan over medium heat while you bread the steaks.

To bread, dredge the steaks in the flour mixture, then coat in the egg mixture and finally dredge again in the flour mixture, shaking-off any excess. Fry in the hot oil for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove, drain on paper towels and season with salt while warm. Serve with gravy.

To make the gravy, carefully pour off all but ¼ cup of the frying oil. Add the 1 tablespoon butter and allow it to melt. Whisk in the flour and cook for 2-3 minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly. Whisk in 3 cups of the milk and cook until the mixture thickens. If you prefer a thinner gravy, add as much of the remaining milk as you like. Season with salt and pepper before serving.