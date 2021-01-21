Sesame Peanut Noodles

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Chinese sesame paste

1 tablespoon smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

1 teaspoon fresh grated garlic

1-2 teaspoons of chili oil, depending on how spicy you’d like the dish

Whisk together all ingredients in a bowl.

For the noodle salad:

½-1 pound fresh egg noodles, cooked according to package instructions

1-2 tablespoons peanut oil, for tossing the cooked noodles

1 each English cucumber, peeled, julienne

½ cup chopped roasted, salted peanuts

1-2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

½ cup scallions, cut in thin rounds

Cook the noodles according to package instructions. Drain well and rinse under cold water to cool the noodles quickly. Drain well and toss the noodle in a drizzle of peanut oil to prevent sticking. Toss with the desired amount of dressing. Top with julienne cucumbers, peanuts, sesame seeds and scallions.