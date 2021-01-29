Ground Chicken Nam Sod

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 pound ground chicken

2 tablespoons peeled and minced ginger

2 teaspoons peeled and minced garlic

1 shallot, julienne (sliced in thin strips)

½ cup roughly chopped cilantro, to garnish

lettuce cups / leaves, for serving

1 cup chopped peanuts, to garnish

Sticky rice, for serving

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add the chicken and cook stirring and breaking the chicken apart. When it turns white and is cooked and broken apart, add the ginger and garlic. Add the shallot, and stir until just soft.

Season with a little salt and pepper. Mix in the cilantro. Spoon the chicken into lettuce cups. Spoon the sauce over the chicken and top with peanuts and sticky rice if desired.

Nước chấm

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons Sugar

1-2 Thai chilies, sliced thin into rings

Ad

Whisk together all ingredients until the sugar dissolves into the liquid.